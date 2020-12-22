Nigeria Launches Direct Flight To Jamaica

The Nigerian government on Tuesday launched direct flights to Jamaica from Lagos.

This is part of activities to commemorate 50 years of good bilateral relations between Nigeria and the Republic of Jamaica.

The first flight which took off from Lagos had Geoffrey Onyeama, minister of Foreign affairs and other senior Nigerian government officials on board.

The Minister of Transportation of Jamaica received Onyeama and others the Sangter International airport, Montego Bay,.

This development is expected to deepen relations between Nigeria and Jamaica in the areas of education, tourism and economic activities, Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ferdinand Nwonye said. (Daily Post)