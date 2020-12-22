FG Announces Total Closure Of Third Mainland Bridge For Three Days

The Federal Government has announced a 72-hour total closure of the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State.

This is according to the Federal Controller of Works Lagos, Mr Olukayode Popoola, who said that the closure is to enable the casting of concrete on three expansion joints.

“There is going to be total closure of Third Mainland Bridge in order to allow for the casting of three number expansion joints on the Island Bound lane

” The effective date of the closure will be from 12:00 midnight of 25th of December. So people will be allowed to use the Third Mainland Bridge to celebrate Christmas.

“By the time the Christmas is winding down which is 12:00 midnight, we are going to close it so that we will be able to cast the concrete on Saturday the 26th and 27th we cast again.

”And we need about 72 hours for this concrete to set. Therefore, the opening will be on the 28th December midnight, that is 72-hour closure.

“This is to prevent vibration of the bridge. If we allow vehicles to be moving on one lane, there is going to be vibrations and the concrete will not set properly,” he said.