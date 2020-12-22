EFCC Arrests 32 Suspected Yahoo Boys In Lagos

The Lagos Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, said it has arrested no fewer than 32 persons for their alleged involvement in internet fraud.

The suspects were identified by the EFCC as: Adeoye David, Oni Oluwabunmi Olasunkanmi, Oiseomaye Mike, Ifeanyi Godwin, Anthony Nicholas, Obabire Adebayo, Nwosu Ebuka, Obiora Udenta and Obabire Tunde.

Others were: Yusuf Quadri, Adediran Waris, Idoko Shedrack, Andrew Agbai, Mercy Adedoyin, Olamide Mubarak, Damilare Babalola, Idris Mutairu, Adebiye Michael, Idris Adasofunjo, Rasak Adasofunjo, Olawaye Olayemi, Amodu Idris, Adeniyi Ahmed, Okafor Chibueze, Damilare Moronfayo, Micheal Makanjuola, Samuel Oyindamola, Haruna Mubarak Okiki, Opeyemi Hassan, Salami Junior, Shittu Usman and Oli Maduabuchi Charles.

The anti-graft agency informed that the suspects were arrested on Monday during an early morning operation.

The EFCC operatives said they were picked up at Plot 12, Road 2, Goodnews Estate, Sangotedo, Lekki-Ajah Way and Chevyview Estate, Chevron Drive, Lekki, Lagos.

This, it was learnt followed credible intelligence received by the EFCC about the alleged criminal activities of the suspects.

The 32 men were accused of defrauding unsuspecting members of the public of their money.

“They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” it was said.