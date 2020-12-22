COVID-19: PTF Says Lagos, Kaduna, FCT Account For 70% Of Infections

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has said that Lagos, Kaduna and the FCT Abuja account for 70 percent of COVID-19 cases.

This was stated by the SGF Boss Mustapha at a PTF meeting in Abuja.

“Over the past four briefings, the PTF has been raising the alert flag on the rising number of infections in the country and the possibility of a second wave arriving at our shores.

“Recent epidemiology records confirm to the PTF that Nigeria is now facing a rise in confirmed COVID-19 cases nationwide which is similar to the second wave of infections occurring in other countries across the world.

“Particularly, Lagos, Kaduna and the FCT have emerged as the new epicentres during this period, with over 70 per cent of all confirmed cases,” he said.

Mustapha said that the country’s testing numbers have reached what was recorded in July with much cases than were recorded then.

“For example, in the FCT, despite recording an increase of 85 per cent in tests conducted over the last week, the number of confirmed cases increased by 285 per cent during the same period.

“These trends point to a higher Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – the number of positive cases detected as a proportion of all tests.

“The TPR was below five per cent through September and October and we recorded a low point of three per cent nationally in late October.

“However, recent trends in cases have seen this number increase to 10 per cent in the second week of December,” he said.