Agada who was also the Chairman Benue State Civil Service Commission died on Tuesday at the Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Makurdi.

Close friends said that the professor fell ill for two weeks before his death. No official statement has been issued by his family.

Agada who was born on November, 11, 1952 was the former President of the Association of Nigeria Author, ANA, and Chairman, Governing Board of the National Commission for College of Education, NCCE.

He was named the Permanent Secretary, Benue State Ministry of Information, Youth, Sports and Culture in 1999.