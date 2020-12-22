BREAKING: Olu Of Warri Indisposed, Receiving Treatment

The palace of the Olu of Warri has said that His Majesty Ogiame Ikenwoli is “indisposed and currently receiving medical care.”

This was stated by the palace administration director, Chief Clement Maleghemi, in reaction to reports of the monarch’s alleged death.

According to the statement, the Ologbotsere of Warri Kingdom, Chief Ayiri Emami, will brief the public subsequently, on further development.

The statement read, “the attention of the Palace of His Majesty, Ogiame Ikenwoli, the Olu of Warri has been drawn to news/social media speculations announcing the sudden demise of His Majesty.

“We wish to notify the general public that His Majesty is indisposed and currently receiving medical attention by a team of qualified medical specialists.

“Any further information on the subject would be made known to the general public by the office of the Traditional Prime Minister of Warri kingdom, Chief Ayirimi Emami, the Ologbotsere of Warri Kingdom.”