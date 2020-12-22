BREAKING: Buhari Extends Mandate Of COVID-19 PTF Till March 2021

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended the mandate of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-9 till March 2021.

Buhari made this known after receiving members of the PTF which was inaugurated on March 9, 2020, in response to the outbreak of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

He said, “I am extending the mandate of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 till the end of March 2021, bearing in mind the new surge in the number of cases, and the bid for vaccines.

“Nigeria cannot afford to lose the gains of the last nine months. I have critically evaluated the situation and remain convinced that urgent measures have to be taken to halt the spread of the Coronavirus and the attendant fatalities.

“There is also the need to speedily and strategically access and administer the COVID vaccine in a safe, effective and timely manner. This is an important obligation that we owe Nigerians as we go into year 2021, and it must be carried out through an efficient machinery.

“Now is the time for collective efforts to be intensified. I therefore urge all sub-national entities, traditional rulers, religious and leaders of thought to collaborate with the PTF by taking up the responsibility for risk communication and community engagement at all levels.

“As the festive season approaches, I urge all Nigerians to remain vigilant and stay safe. Non-essential trips and large social gatherings should be avoided or shelved completely.”