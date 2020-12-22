Biden Takes COVID-19 Vaccine, Urges People To Do The Same

US President-elect Joe Biden has taken the COVID-19 vaccine in full glare of the public as he had earlier promised to do.

Sharing a picture showing him taking the vaccine, Biden thanked scientists for their effort in creating it.

He also expressed confidence in the vaccine which he urged people to take when it is fully available.

Biden said, “Today, I received the COVID-19 vaccine. To the scientists and researchers who worked tirelessly to make this possible — thank you. We owe you an awful lot. And to the American people — know there is nothing to worry about. When the vaccine is available, I urge you to take it.”