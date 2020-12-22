ASUU Will Call Off Strike On January – FG

The Federal Government has said that it is hopeful that the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, will call of its strike action by January.

This was stated by the Minister of Labour and Employment Chris Ngige while speaking in Alor, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The minister said that negotiations with ASUU has reached 98% and that it would lead to the end of the strike which has kept universities shut down.

Ngige said: “We have met about 98 percent of the request of ASUU. Some 5 to 2 percent is what you can call promissory notes.

“So, I am very hopeful that by midnight today, there are some works we are supposed to get on to do.

“We will agree now to agree because we were disagreeing before.

“We disagree to agree and agree to disagree formerly. But tomorrow, I hope we will agree to agree. Once we do that, schools will re – open in January.”