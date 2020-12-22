Airports Across The Country Are Prepared For Yuletide – FAAN

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, has said that it has prepared the airports across the country to handle the surge of traffic associated with Yuletide.

This was said in Lagos on Monday and by Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, General Manager, Corporate Affairs of FAAN.

She said that the international airports have had security boosted and COVID-19 protocols set in place.

“At the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja and Port Harcourt International Airport, the new terminals are fully set to host our passengers in safe, secure and very comfortable ambiences,” Yakubu said.

She enjoined passengers to ensure they arrive early at the airports to undergo checks so as to prevent them from missing their flight.