What I Do Top Burst God’s Head – OAP Toke Makinwa

OAP Toke Makinwa has said that she “bursts God’s head” by sharing publicly.

In a tweet she shared, Toke Makinwa said that she does so to provoke God’s goodness over her life.

The OAP wrote: “Not like God needs it, it taught me discipline, not like he would not forgive me if I couldn’t go through with it but he’s done so much for me, I wanted to at least burst his head back. I share publicly to provoke his goodness yet again. Like I need him to move again.”