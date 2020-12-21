UK Based Doctor Warns Nigeria Of New Strain Of COVID-19 In London

A UK based Nigerian doctor, Olufunmilayo has drawn the attention of the Nigerian government to a new strain of COVID-19 discovered in London.

Olufunmilayo said that the new strain has made top European countries to ban flight from the UK.

He also revealed that the virus is fast spreading with almost 36,000 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours.

“There’s a new mutated coronavirus that is just reported in London UK. It is described “out of control” and “very infectious”. France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Holland, Belgium, and Bulgaria have all banned flights from UK over this.

“This new mutated variant of Coronavirus has spread quickly in London and south-east England. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday had to introduce a new level of restrictions for those areas, telling Britons to scrap any planned Christmas festivities, travel or gatherings.

“9am today, UK recorded almost 36,000 new cases in the last 24 hours. This is the highest ever daily increase in Covid cases in UK since the pandemic started. It is highly suspected that this new mutated virus strain may be responsible.

“Public Health England, said the variant has been circulating since September. But it was this last week that UK officials felt they had enough scientific evidence to declare surely that it has higher transmissibility than other circulating coronaviruses,” he tweeted.