Solskjaer Sends Message To Liverpool On EPL Title

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has told Liverpool when it will start focusing on positioning the club as league leaders.

Solskjaer said this after his side beat old rivals Leeds United 6-2 at Old Trafford on Sunday.

“We are not even at the halfway point,” he said, following the win over Leeds. “The league position is not something we look at – we look at the improvement of the team. Now we are getting fitter and stronger. Our fans needed that one.

“I’m confident myself and my staff have enough experience Mick Phelan had the best seat learning from Sir Alex. Me and Michael experienced it as players. We won the league quite a few times.

“Of course it is different on the staff. Our job is to make sure the players focus on the next game and if we get to March and are in that position, we are going to enjoy it.”

On the game itself, the United boss added: “What a game of football. Unfortunately there was no crowd to watch it. This will go down as one of the great Manchester United v Leeds games.

“Leeds play the same way whether they’re 4-0 up, 4-0 down or at 0-0. They do that every three days, every game. You have to run until the whistle goes.”