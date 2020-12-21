Security Is Not Something You Can Put a Timeline On – Adesina

The Presidency has urged Nigerians to exercise patience as it works towards solving the security issues in the country.

This was stated by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, when he appeared on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

Femi Adesina said that security is not something you put in a timeline but a continuous work as obtainable worldwide.

“Patience must be elastic, it’s not something that you get to a point and say patience has run out. Patience must be a continuous thing,” he said.

Adesina continued: “There are certain things in which you don’t have control of all the variables. If you don’t have all the variables, you don’t then begin to give timelines. And security is not one of those things that you will give a timeline to say by this time to this time, we will achieve this.

“All over the world, security is a continuous thing and even the most advanced countries, are still working at it.”