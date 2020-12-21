PDP Wants Lere Olayinka Arrested Over Alleged Impersonation

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has called for the arrest of Lere Olayinka, the party’s Southwest Zonal Director of Media and Publicity over alleged impersonation.

Engr. Akeem Olatunji, the Oyo State PDP Publicity Secretary said Olayinka is “merely a former spokesperson to former Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti state and is not an elected official of the South-West zone of the party”.

Olatunji alleged that Olayinka and his boss Fayose have intentions to decamp to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, after creating crisis in the PDP.

“Lere Olayinka used to be the spokesperson for the former governor of Ekiti state, Ayo Fayose. He is not an official of PDP as far as we are concerned. Who made him South-West zonal director of media and publicity? He just arrogated the position to himself”.

“He is an impersonator and what he has done is criminal in nature. It is criminal of him to be parading himself as the South-West zonal director of media and publicity because there is no such position in the hierarchy of the PDP in South-West. The public should just disregard him and the law enforcement agencies should take note of this act of impersonation”.

“Lere Olayinka and his paymaster have been warned to desist from fanning the embers of discord in PDP because we believe that they have ulterior motive for doing that. They have a second option if they are expelled from PDP unlike Governor Seyi Makinde who has no other home aside the PDP” he said.