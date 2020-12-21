Let’s Be Thankful Nigeria No Longer Record Bombings Daily – Adesina

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has urged Nigerians to be thankful for the reduction in the rate of bomb attacks by terrorists in the country.

Adesina who expressed gratitude for the reduction said that there were times in the past when the country used to witness bomb attacks on a daily basis.

He said this when he appeared on Channels Tlevissions Sunday Politics.

“There are times, a week, two weeks even a month that you don’t have all these things happening. There was a time in the immediate past when they happened daily several times,” he said.

“You talked of one bombing within three or four days. There was a time in this country when bombs went off like firecrackers every day.

“There could be five, six bombings in one day. Now, you can have two, three months with no single case of bombing. Let’s be thankful for small mercies. Any mercies we receive, let’s be thankful for it, and let’s not dwell on negatives alone.

“Life is taking the rough and smooth together. So, sometimes we see when things go on for days, for weeks with no negative developments, let us emphasise those ones. We have challenges but these are not the constants in the country.”