Large Crowd Gather At NIMC Office To Register For NIN (Photos)

A large crowd has on Monday gathered at the office of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) in Alausa, Lagos, in an attempt to register for the National Identity Number, NIN.

The panic is as a result of the announcement by the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy that SIM cards not linked to NIN will be deactivated in the coming weeks.

The crowd at NIMC office paid no regard for social distancing guidelines with a few of them wearing face masks.

This is amid the coronavirus pandemic which is said to be entering the second wave in the country.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly has advised NIMC to extend the two weeks registration period to ten weeks to enable enough registration.