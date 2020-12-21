Klopp Takes Dig At Manchester United As Liverpool Win BBC Award

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has aimed a digged at rivals Manchester United at the BBC Sports Personality Of The Year ceremony.

Klopp was at the ceremony to receive the Team of the Year award on behalf of Liverpool who won the 2019 English Premier League title.

Speaking at the event which was held in Manchester, Klopp said, “My team deserve this, because they did an incredible job.

”It’s a mix of talent, character, desire and the power of the club, which is a big one. That all comes together and it was a great moment when we became champions.

“We want to organise a big party when it’s allowed again, could take a little while but until then maybe we can win something else, we will see.”

He then followed it up with a thank you to Liverpool fans and cheekily added:

“By the way, getting this prize in Manchester makes it even sweeter!”

This led to a wild laughter across the hall where the ceremony took place.