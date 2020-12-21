Igbo Presidency Will Strenghten Nigeria’s Unity – Yuguda

A former Governor of Bauchi State, Isa Yuguda, has thrown his weight behind calls for an Igbo Presidency in 2023.

Yuguda said that an Igbo Presidency will help strengthen Nigeria’s unity but should not be seen as a right.

The former governor also spoke against calls for the restructuring of Nigeria which he says will not be of benefit to any region.

“The east should be given a shot for the presidency, but should not be seen as a right, but comfort in the minds of our brothers and sisters. That as a region, they have had it too.

“If north-south is flying for now, why not north-west and east fly? If that will strengthen our unity and faith in our country, why can’t we have it? Igbo presidency will strengthen our country.

“No region will be better off in the event of restructuring because of the uniqueness of Nigeria. Let’s strive to have patriotic and God-fearing leadership that will place Nigeria on the path of sustainable growth and development,” he said.