COVID-19 Second Wave: Work From Home, Kaduna Tells Workers

Workers below Grade 14 have been told to work from home by the Kaduna State Government as a measure to prevent a second wave of COVID-19.

This was announced in Kaduna on Sunday by Muyiwa Adekeye, Special Adviser on Media and Communication to Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

Adekeye pointed out that the workers could make occasional appearance in office as summoned by their superiors.

‘’It is mandatory to wear a facemask outside the house. Organisations and individuals that allow people into their premises have the responsibility to enforce the no mask, no entry mandate, facemask should be worn to cover both the nose and mouth.

‘’Places of worship must enforce facemask use, provide sanitisers and ensure physical distancing. The number of worshippers will be capped. Congregational worship should not exceed one hour.

“Transport operators must reduce capacity to not more than two passengers per row and not more than 50 per cent of capacity.

‘’Supermarkets and providers of personal services such as hairdressing and barbing salons can remain open, but service providers and customers must use a facemask and limit the number of persons they admit and serve at any time,’’ he said.