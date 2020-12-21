COVID-19: Atiku Advises Nigerian Govt To Ban Flights From UK

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has advised the Nigerian government to ban flights from the UK where a new strain of COVID-19 has been detected.

Atiku said that the decision should be taken until the new strain is brought under control.

He said that this will prevent Nigeria from making the the same mistake it made during the outbreak of COVID-19.

“The reason Nigeria took a harder than necessary hit during the first wave of the #COVID19 virus is that the Federal Government failed to heed the warnings of well-meaning Nigerians, like myself and others, to shut down our borders once the virus became a pandemic.

“The new strain of COVID19 that has erupted in the United Kingdom, and specifically, London, can add to Nigeria’s health emergency if we do not act with an abundance of caution and temporarily halt all flights to and from the UK until this new strain is brought under control,” Atiku wrote.