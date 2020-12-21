Celebrate Christmas With Vigilance, Caution, Kaigama Advises Nigerians

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Ignatius Kaigama, has warned Christians traveling for Christmas festivities to do so “with maximum vigilance and great caution.”

The clergyman said this in reaction to the rising insecurity in the country.

Kaigama sounded the warning while speaking at the Fourth Sunday of Advent mass, which held at the Our Lady Queen of Nigeria Pro-Cathedral, Abuja.

He said, “Dear friends, travelling during this holy and festive period should be done with maximum vigilance and great caution. Apart from the bad roads and the actions of reckless drivers, criminals heighten their diabolical activities to make life unbearable for people.

“Also, COVID-19 is still like the roaring lion looking for people to devour. Let us take appropriate measures to curb its spread. The situation of escalating insecurity is very perplexing.

“While we continue believing in our nation and continue our fervent prayers, we task our government to show more closeness to the people and a keen sensitivity to security issues.

“We are grateful to God that Fr. Matthew Dajo of the Abuja Archdiocese, who was kidnapped from his parish home; Fr. Valentine Ezeagu, kidnapped on his way to his father’s funeral in Imo State; and the over 300 children of Kankara, Katsina State, were released physically unharmed, but certainly psychologically traumatised.”