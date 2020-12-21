Apostle Okikijesu Warns Adeboye, Kumuyi, Oyedepo Of God’s Judgment

Apostle Paul Okikijesu of Christ Apostolic Miracle Ministries has said that God’s judgment is coming against top pastors in Nigeria.

Okikijesu mentioned Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor W.F Kumuyi of Deeper Life Bible Church, and Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church as the pastor to face God’s judgment.

According to him, the judgment will come upon them if they refuse to change their ways.

“Thus says the Lord, send this message out. If they refuse to change, I will perform a bitter judgment on them and people will pity them,” he said.

“Thus says the Lord, those three people that I have sent messages for them to change, only one of them made an amendment; while the remaining two people are [busy] using their wealth to comfort the poor and the needy; and they are also using their wealth to honour I the Lord.

“Am I pleased to receive abominable offerings? As for all of them, I the Lord will send messages to them again because the hour of judgment has come,” he said in a series of prophesies he made available to DAILY POST on Monday.

He went on to say that, “Many ministers of God cannot speak the truth anymore. The reason is that everyone is concerned about his life and his family, but they have forgotten that if I the Lord does not guard a city, the watchmen stay awake in vain. Only the people that I keep that escape danger.”

Okikijesu, added that “Thus says the Lord: Son of man, the fulfillment of the 666 sign is (coming) on its way. Pray fervently; I the Lord will disclose the time and the City/Nation where it will begin.”