Aisha Buhari Did Not Flee To Dubai Because Of Insecurity – Aide

Former APC governorship aspirant in Taraba State, Kabiru Dodo, has debunked a report that the First Lady of Nigeria Aisha Buhari fled the country due to insecurity.

An online news platform had reported that Aisha Buhari fled to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates and has been there since her daughter’s wedding.

Admitting that the First Lady is in the UAE, Dodo stated that she travelled to the Middle East country for medical reasons.

Dodo who is an aide to the First Lady said this during a presentation of toiletries to widows on behalf of Mrs Buhari’s Future Assured Foundation.

“The First Lady travelled for her medical trip, she did not flee the country because of insecurity.

“She left her children, her husband and family in Nigeria.

“What people are saying is baseless and worth nothing to be considered.

“I want to tell the whole world that I do speak to her on daily basis and she is ready to return to the country as soon as she is done with the medical treatment abroad,” Dodo said.

The former member of the Taraba State House of Assembly added that the first lady did not leave Nigeria because of insecurity even when her husband was not the president.