2023 Election: Moghalu Speaks Against The Phrase ‘Igbo Presidency’

Former presidential aspirant, Kingsley Moghalu, has spoken against the phrase Igbo Presidency which has become prominent ahead of the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria.
The phrase often pops up whenever there is a clamour for the 2023 presidency to be given to the Igbo tribe of Southeast.
However, Moghalu said that what should be emphasized on is the national context and not just the ethnic aspect.
He tweeted: “The “Igbo presidency” is problematic. We should speak of a Nigerian President from the Southeast. Not sure what good the “Fulani presidency” has done the country, including the north. Emphasizing the ethnic origin without the national context is the wrong emphasis.”
