Your Effort Not Enough To Stop Killings, Prophet Arabambi Tells FG

Prophet Timothy Arabambi of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) has said that the effort of the Federal Government is not enough in stopping the senseless killings of Nigerians.

Addressing newsmen in Ibadan, Arabambi told President Muhamadu Buhari to step up his strategy towards solving the problem of insecurity in the country.

He also advised the government to seek the face of God in the face of the challenges in the country.

Arabambi said, “Nigerian government has tried. They have done their best. But, their best is not the best to wipe this Boko Haram, insecurity, kidnapping and other things like that.

“We have tried all the means, but, they are not working, then we have to go back to God, who created heaven and the Earth, who has the heart of the kidnappers and the people in government.

“So, we have to go back to God. We have to seek his face. Fasting and prayer, with God it is equal to everything, but without God it is nothing. And this is the period.

“The problem we have this year, COVID-19, it has put everybody on his or her knee. That tells us that we have to go back to God.

“We need to seek the face of God for his intervention.

“The day of the lord is the day God intervened in the affairs of mankind. If God intervenes, those things would become things of the past.

“This is perilous time, we have to seek God, we have to find God. We have to be on the side of God. This is the time to prepare to meet God. Prepared to meet our God.”