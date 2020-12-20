You Have Failed, Resign, APC Tells Obaseki

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has asked Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State to resign over the security challenges in the state.

This was stated by the caretaker chairman of the APC Edo chapter, Col David Imuse Rtd.

Imuse said that Obaseki has shown disregard for the rule of law and has failed in protecting the citizens.

According to Imuse, “He has failed in duty to uphold his oath of office to protect the lives and properties of Edo citizens, his penchant for disobeying court orders and his decision to plunge Edo state into more indebtedness with his recent clandestine borrowing of N25 billion from the capital market as the reasons for his call’

‘No one is safe in Edo. The state is under siege. We have a governor who has lost focus. Fear and insecurity have become the order of the day, yet the Governor takes N700 million monthly as security vote. And so far he has not been able to deploy this huge amount to mobilise the security agencies in the state to fight criminality”.

Imuse slammed Obaseki for always running to court despite having no regard for the rule of law.

‘A court recently ruled that the duly elected chairman of Etsako East Local Government Council who was illegally removed from office should go back to his seat. But the Governor, in disobedience of the Court, mobilised thugs to seal up the entrance of the Council Secretariat at Agenebode, denying the Chairman access’

‘Because Edo state is designed to be governed by relevant laws”, Col Imuse said, “Edo APC is ready to take the bull by the horns, as it can no longer condone a governor who has no regard for the rule of law”.

The chairman also wondered why Obaseki borrowed N25 billion from the capital market without informing the citizens of Edo State which he also claims has been impoverished by the governor.

‘This loan is unacceptable to Edo people and Governor Obaseki must urgently return it or cancel it outrightly because it is to be repaid by Edo taxpayers and to make matters worse, his own company, Afrinvest is the stockbroker for the facility. This action of the governor is not only illegal, there is a clash of interest he added.