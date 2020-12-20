Why I’m Not Yet Married – Rapper Chinko Ekun

Rapper Oladipo Emmanuel aka Chinko Ekun has opened up on his love life and why he is not yet married.

The rapper who has not been linked with any baby mama like his colleagues opened up to Sunday Scoop.

He said, “The romantic side of me is that I care a lot. When I say, I love someone, I really mean it. I also try my best to be very extravagant with the woman I love. I may not have N100m to dole out right now but I share whatever I have with love. Another romantic trait of mine is that I call a lot. I would practically wear the lady out with calls. Finally, a lady cannot go hungry when she is with me. I would spoil her with food because I am a foodie. I don’t like it when people around me go hungr. I love to feed people that even work for me. Also, I can never beat a woman, no matter how ‘crazy’ she is. But, when a woman is stressing me, I just leave her.”

The rapper also stated that he had not fathered any child yet because he still had a lot to achieve. He said, “One of the reasons I have yet to be a baby daddy is because I have a lot of goals that I have yet to achieve. Although I am comfortable, there is a standard of living I want for my kids. I want to send my kids to the best schools and have a good life. Growing up, I didn’t suffer because my dad took good care of us. He gave us a standard but I need to raise that standard. Once I start to have children, my focus would shift, so psychologically, I am not ready. Whenever my woman gets pregnant, I would not want her to be stressed at all. I would have to be there for her and I don’t have that time now because of my ‘hustles’.”

The Obafemi Awolowo University graduate also stated that supremacy battles between artistes would continue for a long time. He said, “Supremacy battles have always been there. Different artistes always feel they are the best and it would not end anytime soon. The onus should be on the fans not to hurt or hate themselves. These artistes can make up anytime. If you’re a fan of a particular artiste, don’t get violent about it. Just support who you want. It is normal that people would have different tastes when it comes to music. I think supremacy battles are just getting louder thanks to social media where people can air their opinions. Fuji music, in the past, used to be fraught with supremacy battles but there was no social media to galvanise or excite people to take actions.”

Sharing his experience of police brutality, Chinko Ekun added, “I was once a victim of police brutality. They beat me mercilessly. The experience affected me physically and psychologically. I almost went crazy because it was three days to my show in Ife, Osun State.”