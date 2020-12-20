Vote Your Conscience, Not Big Names, Money Bags – Prophet Alo

Prophet Samuel Olu Alo has urged Nigerians to vote for conscience instead of voting for those with huge name or money.

The clergyman urged office holders and politicians to ensure they deliver on their campaign promises.

He said, “Let us stop voting for money, or name but vote for conscience and those who can really do it. It is not a name that can end the problems of Nigeria. People are fond of taking little money from politicians that can never sustain them for four years

“There are many who really would perform better if voted into power, but because they do not have the money to give people during polls they can’t get there. Vote for politicians you have known is a technocrat, not some strange people you do not know

He added, “If our roads were very good, kidnapping would have been reduced. Only prayers cannot solve our problems but governments must fix the bad roads

“During the time, they were sharing palliatives, we said the government ought to have known the number of poor widows in Nigeria but that didn’t happen.

“Most times, it is when highly placed people have an accident on our roads that our government makes it a priority to repair the roads. This is bad. We do not value human lives in Nigeria unlike in abroad where human lives are valued. Same laws that apply to the rich should apply to the poor, but in Nigeria, it is not so”.