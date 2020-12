No One Is Bigger Than Manchester United, Solskjaer Tells Pogba

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made it clear to midfielder Paul Pogba that no one is bigger than the club.

Solskjaer who yesterday completed two years in charge of United said this in reaction to a statement by Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola.

Solskjaer said, “I would just not stand for anyone thinking that he is bigger than Manchester United.

“No one is. Absolutely no one and Paul knows this. It is not only for Paul. It is for all of us.”

Raiola had angered Solskjaer when he said that the French international’s time at United was up.

“Paul was here as a kid in the Under-18s. We signed him early on and he comes with the Manchester United DNA in him,” Solskjaer told a press conference ahead of United’s clash with Leeds.

“He knows what we are about. United is about being in a team and Paul has always been an ambitious boy who loves playing football.

“He trains well, he never refuses to train or play, he has a good attitude.

“In fact, I rarely speak to agents.

“I want players who can handle life as well. You can’t just go through agents.”