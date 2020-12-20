Nigerian Army Gives Account Of Rescue Of Kankara Students

The Nigerian Army has given account of their rescue of the students who were kidnapped from the Government Science Secondary School in Kankara, Katsina State.

A former Director, Military Intelligence, Maj.Gen. Ahmed Jibrin (retd,), who appeared on Nigeria Television Authority, NTA, said that troops laid siege on the bandits who kidnapped the 344 students.

Jibrin said that the troops faced several resistance in the forest where the bandits hid with the students.

He said, “Following the directive, the troops closed in on the abductors from four different fronts, including the reinforcement that was made from other divisions, to ensure that the entire location was sealed off.

“The bandits were all under siege and they were fully aware of that, feeling the impacts of the presence of the troops both from the air and on the ground.

“When they approached the location where the boys were held, the troops encountered some pockets of opposition which they cleared and moved deeper into the forest.

“Although there was no casualty on the part of the boys, a lot of the bandits were neutralised because in the attempt by the military to move forward, they laid ambush in two places along the way.

“In fact, in the second place where they laid ambush, there was serious resistance because they were hiding and had occupied the road.

“They delayed the movement of the troops for some hours before they were neutralised.”