Lagos State Seals Off Cubana Nightclub Over COVID-19

The Lagos State Safety Commission has sealed off the multi-billion naira Cubana nightclub house in the government reservation area, of Ikeja, and other facilities for non-compliance to the State Government COVID-19 protocols.
According to Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor of Lagos State on New Media, Gawat Jubril who revealed this on social media, people disobeying the COVID-19 protocols were also ordered out of the premises by the security agencies. Ucuvuv
