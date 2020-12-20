Katsina: Police, Community Vigilante Rescue Abducted Islamiyya Students

Students of the Islamiyya school in Mahuta town, Dandume Local Government Area of Katsina State have been rescued from the den of kidnappers.

The students were reported to have been kidnapped by bandits yesterday just a few days after students of Government Science Secondary School in Kankara were freed from captivity of bandits.

Confirming the rescue, Police spokesman Gamba Isah said that it was as a result of a combined effort of the police and local vigilante.

He said that the DPO led Operations “Puff Adder,” Sharan Daji and vigilante group to the area and engaged the bandits into a fierce gun duel.

“Subsequently, the teams succeeded in dislodging the bandits and rescued all the eighty-four (84) kidnapped victims and recovered all the twelve rustled cows. Search parties are still combing the area with a view of arresting the injured bandits and recovery of their dead bodies. An investigation is ongoing,” he said.