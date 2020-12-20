Edo State HoS Anthony Okungbowa Abducted By Gunmen

The Edo State Head of Service, HoS, Anthony Okungbowa, has been abducted by unknown gunmen.

The HoS was attacked and whisked away while his driver was killed on the process.

The incident took place along Oza Road, off Benin Asaba express way in Orhiomwon Local Government Area.

Okungbowa was kidnapped while returning from an event organized by a politician.

An anonymous source said, “He was kidnapped on his way back to Benin City after attending a local event in Oza. His driver was killed.”

Confirming the incident proved abortive as the Police Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwabuzor, failed to pick his calls.