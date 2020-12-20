Disqualification From BBNaija Show Raised My Profile – Tacha

Natasha Akide also known as Tacha has said that her disqualification from the 2019 BBNaija reality TV show raised her profile.

She made this known in a video shared on her YouTube channel.

She said, “On September 27, 2019, I was disqualified from Big Brother Naija. That was a very low moment for me, having almost got to the finals and being dropped. Getting disqualified was one of the low moments of my life. I felt down. There were times I would be all by myself and start crying that I almost got to the last day of the show. It really shook me and a lot of people. But, I got elevated somehow, and I still don’t know how that happened. There is a stigma behind getting disqualified but I am still doing well a year later. I consider that to be a huge elevation. Some people have gone through such moments in their lives and still have not been able to get back on their feet. For me, it was a different ball game.

Tacha also stated that a year after her disqualification, things started getting tough for her again. She added, “Few people in my circle started acting awkward. Things just started getting hard from around that same time this year and I could not understand why. Things were getting harder and the people in my circle were acting in a certain way.

“Who would have thought this little girl from a rural area in Port Harcourt could be the one that many people look up to? I am a living testimony that God is good.”