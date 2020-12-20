Davido’s Manager Asa Asika Refutes Snub Claim By Cynthia Morgan

Multiple award-winning Nigerian artiste, Davido, through his manager, Asa Asika, refuted claims that he snubbed Cynthia Morgan.

Davido’s response became necessary after Cynthia Morgan turned Madrina accused him of ignoring her calls and messages despite asking her to reach out to him earlier in the year.

“Cynthia Morgan call me,” he wrote, adding in another post that “Tell Cynthia l got an anthem for her… I’ll record my verse now.”

Davido dropped the tweets in May after Cynthia had provoked controversies on social media baring lurid details of her feud with Jude Okoye, CEO of Northside Entertainment, her former label.

However, Cynthia in a recent interview said: “After the interview that I had with Sandra, I did see a tweet where David said ‘Cynthia call Me’ and I did call David but he didn’t take his calls. Sent messages on WhatsApp but he didn’t reply them.”

The gifted dancehall artiste who unfollowed days later added that “It’s just a long story actually…but l don’t know. Even the record he sent, I made a demo verse of the record and it’s been like three months we’ve not heard anything from David.”

Cynthia Morgan’s manager, Muyiwa Babalola also stated that “She (Cynthia) personally reached out to David, as requested, by putting a phone call through, no one picked up the call. She also followed up with a message on WhatsApp, still no response.

“She had wanted to meet with David so they could both deliberate on the type of music that would be perfect for both parties; she was game for whatever they both eventually decided was best. She was hoping they would meet, talk and allow a synergy that could birth an organic content.

“But then again, after several attempts to reach Davido directly, she thought it was better she just did a demo verse first, which she did and had it sent across to the Davido camp. It’s over three months now, we are yet to hear anything from Davido directly or any of his representatives.”

However, Davido’s manager, Asa Asika, in an interview with Punch stated that Cynthia Morgan was lying against Davido and chasing ‘clout’.

Asika acknowledged that both singers had a song that was meant to be on Davido’s recent album, A Better Time, but it was dropped because it was ‘not good enough’

“I don’t have time for such people. She knows that is not the truth. She knows she is lying and that is a lie. All these people are looking for clout; she is looking for who she would use to shine again. She is not serious because she knows that is not what the case is.

He continued, “I know that David sent her a song that she recorded. So, how did David send her the song if they did not communicate? It is one of the songs that we didn’t use for the album. She recorded her verse and sent it back to us. The song was recorded some months ago.”

Asika further revealed why the song was dropped by Davido, saying, “She is notorious for talking nonsense, so, let her talk if she wants. The song that she recorded with David, how did she get the song? Is it abracadabra? We probably will not push out the song after all she has said.

“I actually do not like her verse. That is actually one of the reasons why we have not used the song. I personally do not like the song and I told David that I did not like it.”