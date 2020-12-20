Bandits Attack Another School In Katsina, Kidnap Students

Many students of Islamiyya school in Mahuta town, Dandume Local Government Area of Katsina State, have been reportedly abducted by bandits.

Katsina Post reported that the students were said to have been returning from a maulud procession at Unguwar Al-Kasim, a nearby village.

The Katsina State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Gambo Isah, who was reached for comment on the incident said that he could not speak now because he’s out of the state on an assignment.

The actual number of the kidnapped students is yet to be ascertained.

The fresh attack happened just days after 344 students of Government Science Secondary School in Kankara Katsina State were released from bandit captivity.