Why I Visited Daura Despite Insecurity In Nigeria – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed why he visited his hometown of Daura in Katsina State during the celebration of his birthday.

Recall that during the President’s stay in Katsina State, over 300 students of Government Science Secondary School in Kankara were kidnapped by bandits.

Buhari’s failure to visit the scene of the incident drew heavy criticism from Nigerians who wondered why he visited his hometown amid insecurity in the country.

The President opened up on the reason for his visit while welcoming the students from captivity.

He said, “I normally visit my home town because I swore by the holy Quran that I will safeguard the nation’s constitution, hence I must hand over power on May 29, 2023 to the next government.

“So, if God spares my life, I’ll definitely come home. This informed my visits home.’’

On the issue of insecurity, Buhari said that the security agencies still have a lot to do.

“This is their job. They signed for it. Whether they like it or not, they will have to provide security for the country,’’ the president stated.