Tems Warns Ugandan Singer Bebecool, Says Never Set Foot In Nigeria

Tems has threatened Ugandan singer Bebecool that there will be consequences if he should set foot in Nigeria.

Recall that Tems and Omah Lay were arrested in Uganda for holding a concert against social distancing rules.

In a series of tweets, the singer alleged that Bebecool was the one who ordered their arrest.

She said, “First of all, You are what I call a stinking dirty fu*king Bi*ch. BebeCoolUG You called the police on us. You got us arrested.

“Your friend broke into our room and took us after you called. Only for me to see you in the DPO’s office, chilling and laughing with him. Lmao in my presence and you thought I would sit there and allow you to speak to me. You are worse than shit.”

Tems then threatened Bebecool to never come to Nigeria or find himself in the same place with her.

“I know you before? Who the f*ck are you? You followed the police around and bribed them to send you pictures of our release papers so that you can look like you had anything to do with the release. See your head? Na pit latrine they inside your brain.

“Avoid Nigeria for the rest of your life @BebeCool If you ever find out I’m in the same place as you run for your life because I will not be in chains and nothing will stop me from pouncing on you.”

“You should cut off your dick, it’s clearly too small to be useful. This is the last time I’m speaking about this. Enjoy the Clout @BebeCoolUG

It is the most you will EVER get in your life,” Tems added.