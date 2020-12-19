Nollywood Is Divided – Actress Chioma Ifemeludike

Actress Chioma Ifemeludike has cried out on social media about the division that exists in the Nollywood movie Industry.

The actress said that the women in the industry are always competing against each other.

Chioma Ifemeludike wondered why there is no love in the industry just as it is obtainable in the music industry.

”Dear music legends in Nigeria this love your sharing can you extend it to Nollywood? Cos hate, envy, competition and jealousy have killed us.

“Nollywood is drawing back because of too many divisions, unions, organizations etc. NO UNITY, NO LOVE, NO SINCERITY OF PURPOSE!” she wrote.

The actress added: “The women in Nollywood are so competitive that they care less about love, the goal is whose butt go big pass the other or who got hourglass shape than the other, or which babe is more trendy! It’s so terrible that we have put vanity before humanity…”

See more below.