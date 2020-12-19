Nigeria Will Soon Start Manufacturing Vaccines – NAFDAC

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has said that vaccines will soon be manufactured by Nigeria.

This was stated by the NAFDAC DG, Mojisola Adeyeye, while speaking at the agency’s Staff Award Ceremony.

She said that Nigeria is on the part of attaining that level after achieving the ISO 9001 in June 2019.

“With regards to the establishment of the World Health Organization’s (WHO’s) global benchmarking and adoption of international best practices, we want to get to the maturity level three so that Nigeria can manufacture her own vaccines and we are all working on this every day,” she said.

She added that equipments that are compliant to ISO 17025 are being used to upgrade Nigeria’s laboratories to international standard.

“Our laboratories are changing very rapidly with improvements in new equipment and supplies.

“Our four laboratories that were accredited before I came have received re-accreditation. We have also gotten a new lab – the Yaba Biologies and Vaccines Lab accredited for the first time. Also, our two other labs will be accredited very soon,” she added.