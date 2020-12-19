Mourinho Kicks As Klopp Wins FIFA The Best Men’s Coach Award Over Flick

Tottenham Hotspurs manager Jose Mourinho has slammed FIFA for given The Best Men’s Coach Award to Jurgen Klopp instead of Hansi Flick.

Klopp who manages Liverpool won the award despite winning only the English Premier League for Liverpool last season.

Flick on his own part won five trophies for Bayern Munich which he manages.

Not pleased with the snub of the German manager, Mourinho wondered if he has to win seven trophies to be considered for the award.

He said: “I think the only chance for Flick to win is that Bayern find two or three more new competitions to win it.

“So maybe if he wins seven titles in one season maybe he wins the award, because I believe he only won the Champions League, Bundesliga, Pokal, European Super Cup, German Super Cup – he only won five and the biggest one of all.

“So I think poor Flick the only chance is for Bayern to try and find two or three more trophies to see if he can win it.”