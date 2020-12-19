Miyetti Allah Denies Negotiating Release Of Kankara Students

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, has denied playing a role in negotiating the release of the kidnapped Kankara students.

MACBAN’s involvement was stated by Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State who said that his administration contacted the group for the release of the students.

This has been described as false by the National Secretary of MACBAN, Baba Othman Ngelzarma, according to Daily Sun.

Ngelzarma said, “unless the governor was discussing with the Katsina State branch of the association, but definitely not with the national leadership.”

The National President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Bello Abduallahi Bodejo, also denied being contacted on the kidnap.

Bodejo said, “We don’t know the bandits and we don’t want to know them and we don’t have anything to do with them. No member of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore even at local levels knows the bandits.”