Masari, Matawalle Laid Foundation For Terrorism – Former DSS DG

Mike Ejiofor, a former DG of the Department of State Security, DSS, Hass aid that Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State and former Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State laid the foundation for terrorism.

Speaking on Channels Television’s programme, Sunrise Daily, Ejiofor said that both leaders laid foundation for terrorism by negotiating with bandits.

He urged the government to strengthen the country’s security instead of entering negotiations with the bandits.

He said, “The state governments –both Zamfara and Katsina States –mistakenly laid the foundation for what is going on now; they started negotiation with the bandits who were not even ready to give up on their activities and this is what we are witnessing now.

“Even this Kankara incident, the governor came out to say they are negotiating, that is unacceptable. And you give these people the boldness and courage to continue to perpetrate this act.”

Ejiofor charged the federal government to “take decisive actions” against bandits operating in the North-West.