Masari, Matawalle Laid Foundation For Terrorism – Former DSS DG

Mike Ejiofor, a former DG of the Department of State Security, DSS, Hass aid that Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State and former Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State laid the foundation for terrorism.
Speaking on Channels Television’s programme, Sunrise Daily, Ejiofor said that both leaders laid foundation for terrorism by negotiating with bandits.
He urged the government to strengthen the country’s security instead of entering negotiations with the bandits.
He said, “The state governments –both Zamfara and Katsina States –mistakenly laid the foundation for what is going on now; they started negotiation with the bandits who were not even ready to give up on their activities and this is what we are witnessing now.
“Even this Kankara incident, the governor came out to say they are negotiating, that is unacceptable. And you give these people the boldness and courage to continue to perpetrate this act.”
Ejiofor charged the federal government to “take decisive actions” against bandits operating in the North-West.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.