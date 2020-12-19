Lai Mohammed Mocks Those Behind BringBackOurBoys Campaign

Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has mocked those behind the BringBackOurBoys campaign.

Lai Mohammed made a mockery of the campaigners following the release of the 344 boys kidnapped from a school in Kankara, Katsina State.

The boys were released barely a week after they were kidnapped by bandits.

The kidnapped was likened to that of Chibok Girls which had the BringBackOurGirls campaign.

Reacting to the campaign, Lai Mohammed urged those behind to go home now that the boys are free.

He said, “Each time this has happened, we have always accepted responsibility, rather than being in denial.

“We will not relent until all those who remain missing in Chibok and Dapchi and reunited with their families.

“The reactions in certain quarters to the Kankara incident was shameful. Some Nigerians went as far as denigrating their government and country in the most uncouth and irresponsible manner.

“They simply threw decorum to the wind and allowed their emotions to take a better part of them. We hope the naysayers have learnt their lessons.

“And we hope those who have started trading and politicking with the hashtag ‘BringBackOurBoys’ can now go home…”