La Liga: Barcelona Held To A 2-2 Draw At Home Against Valencia

Barcelona have drawn 2-2 at home to Valencia in the Spanish La Liga game played on Saturday.

The visitors opened scoring in the 29th minute through a header by Mouctar Diakhaby from a corner kick.

Barcelona maintained possession but had to deal with occasional counter attacks from Valencia.

The pressure from Barcelona led to a penalty after Antoine Griezmann was brought down in the box.

The penalty was taken by Messi but got stopped by the goalkeeper before Messi went for the rebound and got a goal through a header before the final whistle of the first half.

In the 52nd minute, Ronald Araujo gave Barcelona the lead which was lost when Mario Gomez scored a flick from a cross in the 69th minute.

The draw leaves Barcelona in fifth position in the La Liga table.