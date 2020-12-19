Kankara Kidnap: The Whole World Is Laughing At Us, Ezekwesili Tells Buhari

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili has taken a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari over the kidnapped Katsina students.

Ezekwesili said that Nigeria is now seen as a joke to countries around the world.

She said this when she appeared on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday.

“He (Buhari) needs to tell us exactly what happened with the Kankara kids; there is a problem here,” she said.

She added, “This country should not be taken for a ride by President Buhari and his government; This is very unbecoming and the whole world is laughing at us. They think we are jokers.

“Many countries did not even bother to show that anything had happened in our country because they felt who are these people and what are they doing to themselves?”

She added, “One thing I don’t do in life is to pretend; for us to congratulate a government that created a problem and said it solved it, we shouldn’t be doing that, this society should learn how to hold people to accountability.

“The President should be disgusted with what happened, not commending himself. What is he clapping for? Those children were put in harm’s way, and now you say you have rescued them?”

“Maybe the President sent the young men on an excursion to terrorists and now he probably has a lifeline to terrorists so they can release children at will to him.

“So, let nobody ask anybody to clap; the only thing we should do is thank God for the children and their parents, they should not do this to little children,” Ezekwesili insisted.