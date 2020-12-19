Islamic Group Lambast Goodluck Jonathan On Release Of Kankara Students

The Muslim Rights Concern, MURIC, has lambasted ex-president Goodluck Jonathan in reaction to the release of the kidnapped Katsina students.

MURIC compared the situation to that of the Chibok Girls kidnapped by Boko Haram during the Jonathan administration.

The Islamic group said that Jonathan’s undecided attitude frustrated the release of the girls.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola.

“We note with every seriousness that the early return of the boys was made possible by Mr. President’s prompt action,” MURIC said.

MURIC said that the rescue of the boys was made easy because the military chased after the kidnappers on time.

“We are constrained to compare PMB’s prompt action in the Kankara boys’ affair to the costly procrastination exhibited by ex-President Jonathan after 276 Chibok girls were abducted on 14th April, 2014,” the group added.

“The former president was cynical and undecided. He continued to dilly-dally for about 21 days after the abduction while the army waited for his order.

“Jonathan set up a fact-finding committee nearly a month after the tragedy. This allowed the Boko Haram abductors to dig in,” MURIC said.