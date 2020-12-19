I Won’t Have Sex Again Till I Get Married – Sylvia Ukaatu

Nollywood actress, Sylvia Ukaatu has said that she will abstain from any sexual activity until she’s ready to walk down the aisle.

The actress who is an alumni of the Olabisi Onabanjo University said this in an interview with Inside Nollywood.

Sylvia Ukaatu says, “I have sealed my stand with God. No more compromising what I feel for God over money and wants. All these years without God has been fruitless, that’s why I’m promising myself that I won’t have s3x again until marriage. I pray my new stand with God will redirect back all I have lost to the devil.”

The Anambra beauty who had earlier emphasized her love for the intimate act and a supporter of premarital s3x says she has taken a new turn and wants to embrace celibacy in order to recall her lost glory.

“I used to I love s3x so much and engaged in premarital s3x but that was my mindset when I was in the world. God knows what is right for me, he can’t give me what will cost my joy. When I was deep with things of God there is no year that I don’t get an advert job here and there. But I misused the grace, I lived a life that is not mine and there is nothing fruitful I can tag to it. I have not been in a relationship with a single guy for years due to what I have experienced. It’s time to make it right with my creator. Life is very short nobody knows what tomorrow will unravel. When the time is right, God will bless me with a perfect suitor; He knows what’s right for me,” she quipped.