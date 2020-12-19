How I Became President – Buhari Tells Kankara Students

President Muhammadu Buhari has narrated how he became President to motivate the students of Government Science Secondary School who regained freedom from kidnappers.

Buhari said that he got to the position he is today as a result of education.

He said this to encourage the boys not to give up on education as a result of the kidnap experience they had.

“If I wasn’t educated, I will not be standing here today in front of you. I schooled in Katsina for nine years. I moved on to join the army, served as a governor, Head of State, went to prison, came out, and later joined politics.

“I contested presidential elections three times, and finally I was declared a winner in 2015,” he was quoted as saying in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu.

“My dear children, don’t be discouraged with what has happened; give your attention to acquiring knowledge and developing good character, and you will be distinguished in life. I know that you have been through a lot.

“The suffering you went through, please put it aside and try to forget the painful experience. There is no substitute for a good education, so you must return to school and continue,” he added.